Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Domestic violence call ends with man shot by Mesa officers

Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road. George said the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.

After the shooting, the man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No officers were hurt during the shooting. George says the woman had injuries, but it’s unknown if it was from Monday’s domestic violence incident or previous ones. She is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m.
TRENDING: 16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise

George says police aren’t saying if the man was armed. “I don’t want to use the word “gun” right now because it looks like a gun but it could be a BB gun, could be a replica. But there is a weapon that looks like a handgun lying outside the vehicle,” said George.

Police say southbound Alma School and Main Street will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to use Country Club Drive or Dobson Road. The man’s name has not been released. This is the 49th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 77th in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Riders don’t need to sign up for El Tour Loop de Loop.
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions