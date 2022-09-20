Domestic violence call ends with man shot by Mesa officers

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road. George said the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.

After the shooting, the man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No officers were hurt during the shooting. George says the woman had injuries, but it’s unknown if it was from Monday’s domestic violence incident or previous ones. She is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m.

George says police aren’t saying if the man was armed. “I don’t want to use the word “gun” right now because it looks like a gun but it could be a BB gun, could be a replica. But there is a weapon that looks like a handgun lying outside the vehicle,” said George.

Police say southbound Alma School and Main Street will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to use Country Club Drive or Dobson Road. The man’s name has not been released. This is the 49th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 77th in the state in 2022.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting at Alma School and Main Streets. All officers are ok and suspect has been transported to the hospital. There is no danger to the public and no suspects are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/klRTMBdlTc — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 20, 2022

