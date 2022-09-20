Explosion reported at Chicago building

(Gray News) - First responders are at the scene of an explosion at a Chicago apartment building on Tuesday morning. The building has partially collapsed.

The Chicago Fire Department said an adjacent building is being evacuated, and searches are underway.

Six people have been taken from the scene, with three victims serious to critical, the fire department said.

The explosion happened at Central and West End, and a mass casualty EMS bus is heading to Washington and Central, the fire department tweeted.

The source of the explosion isn’t known, but bricks from the building could be seen covering the ground.

A bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.