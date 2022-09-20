Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend.

On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three passengers: Dhinesh Nagarajan 23, also from Tempe, while Gnanappan Nagarajan, 53, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal, 45, were said to be family visiting from India.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday along State Route 179. The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling glass had told troopers that he was heading south on Interstate 17 when his brakes failed. The driver says he got off the interstate at the Sedona exit but couldn’t stop. That’s when he crashed into a 2020 Nissan Sentra that killed the family. Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

