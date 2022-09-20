Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(Credit: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend.

On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three passengers: Dhinesh Nagarajan 23, also from Tempe, while Gnanappan Nagarajan, 53, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal, 45, were said to be family visiting from India.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 dead after fiery crash between car, semi-truck near Sedona

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday along State Route 179. The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling glass had told troopers that he was heading south on Interstate 17 when his brakes failed. The driver says he got off the interstate at the Sedona exit but couldn’t stop. That’s when he crashed into a 2020 Nissan Sentra that killed the family. Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from...
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
A deadly wreck took place near the intersection of Valencia Road and Oak Tree Drive.
One dead in crash on Valencia Road
Frank Milstead was DPS director for five years until he stepped down in 2020.
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead