Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.
By Alyssa Hannahs, Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Emergency crews rescued a firefighter who was pinned underneath a fire truck after a rollover crash in Ohio Sunday night.

Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst told WSAZ the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.

Other firefighters who were also returning from the same call saw the truck on its side and used airbags to lift it and pull the firefighter out.

The injured firefighter was flown to a hospital.

Authorities said the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg and underwent surgery Monday.

Darst said this crash could have easily been fatal and is grateful it wasn’t worse.

According to the chief, the injured firefighter is expected to remain in the hospital all week.

Darst described him as a “tough old bird,” though, and expects him to continue serving with the fire department after he recovers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes this week to join Russia
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Sheriff: Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Woman 'relieved' about verdict against Sterigenics