FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances are back!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 20th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re not finished with monsoon just yet! Tropical moisture keeps our chance for rain alive through the workweek. With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Best coverage of rain across southern Arizona will occur Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near-normal by mid-week.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

