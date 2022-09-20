Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Public School District and Gilbert Police Department have released their findings of an investigation started last week regarding the alleged assault and racial discrimination of a Gilbert High School football player.

Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”

A Gilbert Public Schools spokesperson says the district can’t share specifics regarding disciplinary actions. Still, Smith says both he and the other football player in the altercation received ten-day suspensions. “At the end of the day, he got ten days, I got ten days,” Smith said. “And it doesn’t make sense on this part of the end. But on that part of the end, it could make sense.”

On Monday, the school district released the following statement to Arizona’s Family:

“Last week, allegations were made of a student assault at Gilbert High. Both Gilbert High administration and Gilbert Police Department conducted an investigation. The results of the Gilbert PD investigation are below: On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Gilbert PD conducted an investigation in tandem with Gilbert Public Schools after it was reported an assault involving student football players occurred in the locker room at Gilbert High School. Through subsequent witness interviews and the continued investigation, it was determined the students involved had engaged in a mutual physical altercation over borrowed property. It was determined that the allegations made regarding race were not a factor in the altercation. As a result, there are no charges to be filed with the parties involved. Following the results of the Gilbert PD investigation and the district investigation, actions have been taken in line with district policies and procedures. With regard to allegations of racism, Gilbert Public Schools takes these extremely seriously. When an act of racism is identified it is investigated to its full extent and district policies and procedures are followed to deliver consequences. Acts of racism are against the values of Gilbert Public Schools, the student code of conduct, and district policies. We will continue to work together with our community, with the goal of ensuring all Gilbert Public Schools students feel safe, supported, and respected on our campuses.”

Deion’s mother, April Miles, has a hard time believing that after she says Gilbert’s head coach Derek Zellner didn’t help Deion after his tooth was knocked out. “What other reason besides his race would Coach Z deny medical help to my son?” Miles asked.

Arizona’s Family attempted to reach out to Zellner to hear his thoughts on the investigation but wasn’t able to reach him.

In the meantime, other Gilbert students joined Smith in pushing for change in the district. “I’ve only been there since the beginning of this year,” student Sydney Whiteside said. “And almost every day, I heard at least one racist joke, or one homophobic or transphobic joke.”

“The way they’re handling things, it’s like they’re trying to sweep things under the rug or handling it the wrong way,” student Amir Pierson added. “They’re showing that they’re allowing this culture to go on at Gilbert.”

