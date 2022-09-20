Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

‘The Nile’ music venue in Mesa cancels Monday night show after ‘online threat’

(File photo courtesy: Mesa Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular music venue in downtown Mesa was forced to shut its doors on Monday, canceling a metal band from performing after an online threat was posted to that night’s performers.

New Jersey-based Shattered Realm was scheduled to perform just after 6 p.m. but the show was abruptly canceled before the performance. Around 7 p.m., the Nile posted on Instagram that there was an “online threat” that potentially put “patrons, staff and the bands in danger.” No other information was immediately released.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Mesa Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Riders don’t need to sign up for El Tour Loop de Loop.
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions