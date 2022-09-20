Advertise
Signed up to vote? National Voter Registration Day encourages people to register ahead of midterms

(Pexels | Pexels)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 4 million Arizonans are registered to vote, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. However, well over a million adults are not.

“That means 3 out of every 10 folks you talk to are still not registered to vote so there’s still an opportunity for many people to sign up and participate in the electoral process,” Paul Bentz with HighGround said.

On National Voter Registration Day, the push is on to get more people signed up with voter registration events happening all across the state today at college campuses and other locations. The Maricopa County Elections Department says there are over 14,000 more voters since the August primary registration deadline.

Since we’re a swing state, these new voters could be the deciding factor in some races.

“In some of these key races, and some of these very narrow spots, especially in swing districts, and maybe some of the statewide races. Every single vote will count,” Bentz said.

The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is Tuesday, October 11th, three weeks from today.

“Early voting starts October 12th and from there through November 8, every day is election day. We’re starting to see these campaigns ramp up and I think certainly try to vie for voter attention. We’re after Labor Day now so folks are starting to pay closer attention to these general elections,” Bentz said.

To learn more about voting in the upcoming General Election. Click/tap here for Arizona’s Family Voter’s Guide.

