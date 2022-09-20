Check your status on National Voter Registration Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, which is a great reminder to register to vote in the November election. If you have already registered, it doesn’t hurt to check your registration information.

The general election is Nov. 8.

In order to vote in the election, residents must be registered by Oct. 11.

Voters in Pima County can check their registration status at www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo on the County Recorder’s page.

Those needing to register can also do it on the County Recorder’s page or Service Arizona at www.servicearizona.com.

For more information about upcoming elections, click HERE or call the Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.

