Check your status on National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day is your reminder to make sure you are registered to vote in the upcoming election.(WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, which is a great reminder to register to vote in the November election. If you have already registered, it doesn’t hurt to check your registration information.

Check your registration information

The general election is Nov. 8.

In order to vote in the election, residents must be registered by Oct. 11.

Voters in Pima County can check their registration status at www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo on the County Recorder’s page.

Those needing to register can also do it on the County Recorder’s page or Service Arizona at www.servicearizona.com.

For more information about upcoming elections, click HERE or call the Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.

