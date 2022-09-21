Advertise
ACTION DAY: Excessive rainfall, flash flooding possible

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
There is a 70% chance for showers and storms Wednesday, Sept. 21.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert weather team has called an Action Day for Wednesday, Sept. 21, because of expected rain across southern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flood watch for southeastern Arizona through Wednesday evening. A storm system will bring an increased risk of flash flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches are likely from heavier showers and storms.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

MONSOON SLIDESHOW

Below are some of the best monsoon videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3nfbf138

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Flood watch through 11 p.m. 70% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to the CDO.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

