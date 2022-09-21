Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.(Florida Highway Patrol Tampa)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A massive truck crash on a Florida highway caused a big mess.

Five semitrucks piled up, and one of them was carrying a lot of Coors Light.

Police say one semi slammed into the back of another early Wednesday morning.

A third semi stopped behind the crash. Then a fourth stopped, along with a pickup, but a fifth semi didn’t stop, eventually slamming into another truck that was carrying concrete – sending beer and concrete all over the road.

Part of the highway had to be shut down while crews cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies following medical issue, causes three-vehicle crash at Valencia and Oak Tree
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
UPDATE: Tucson police locate person of interest in deadly hit and run

Latest News

One pedestrian killed, one injured in crash near Broadway, Pantano in Tucson
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the US were preventable,...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic