Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Domestic violence experts say cases in Phoenix remain high

Organization leaders say domestic violence shelters have been at full capacity since before the pandemic.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Domestic violence shelters are at full capacity, and organization leaders say they have been for a long time.

On Monday, an officer-involved shooting in Mesa started with a domestic violence call. About a week ago, a woman was murdered inside her salon in Avondale by her husband and co-owner of the salon, Jose Jesus Rodriguez. “It breaks our heart every single time because we are responders and are trying to get to people before it turns into a lethal situation,” said Myriah Mhoon, CEO of New Life Center.

Mhoon says beds at the domestic violence shelter have been at total capacity since before the pandemic. “We’re in a crisis, we’ve always been in a crisis. We’re definitely trending probably a little bit higher, but still very devastating rate that we always see every single year,” she said.

TRENDING: Student who brought gun to Legacy School used ladder to get it from parent’s room

Another organization across the Valley is seeing a jump in counseling hours. “Really the biggest change that we’ve seen since the spring is we’ve seen the number of hours our mobile advocates are being called out into the community to help with things like safety planning and order of protection has doubled,” said Steven Miller with Chrysalis.

He says it could be because of families’ stress, including inflation and evictions. “When we look at one of the biggest needs as a program perspective, transitional housing for years now has been one of our biggest needs. We operate units on both east and west side of the Valley a nd those are constantly in demand,” Miller said.

Experts said in some cases, protective orders could sometimes make things worse, and each situation is different. Advocates can help you devise the right plan and walk you through the court process if you need help.

For more information on resources, click here for New Life Centers. Or, you click here for Chrysalis.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

Frank Milstead was DPS director for five years until he stepped down in 2020.
Exclusive: Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
Merlin Harrigan
Police: Arizona man had child sex doll, more than 150,000 child porn images and videos
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Woman succumbs to injuries from Sept. 18 car crash