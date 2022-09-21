Downed power lines close Sanders Road in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed part of North Sanders Road after power lines fell on the roadway on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Sanders Road are closed between Avra Valley and Moore roads.

The road will be closed for several hours, officers say, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

