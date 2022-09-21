Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Flood Watch in effect Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re not finished with monsoon just yet! Tropical moisture keeps our chance for rain alive through the workweek. With an upper-level high over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will continue to stream in from Mexico. Scattered to numerous showers and storms expected Wednesday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near-normal.

WEDNESDAY: Flood Watch through 11 PM. 70% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

There is a 70% chance for showers and storms Wednesday, Sept. 21.
ACTION DAY: Excessive rainfall, flash flooding possible
