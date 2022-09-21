Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies following medical issue, causes three-vehicle crash at Valencia and Oak Tree
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
UPDATE: Tucson police locate person of interest in deadly hit and run

Latest News

One pedestrian killed, one injured in crash near Broadway, Pantano in Tucson
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the US were preventable,...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic