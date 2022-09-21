One dead in crash on Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person has died after a collision involving three vehicles on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 20.

According to Tucson police, the wreck took place near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as the intersection will be closed for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

