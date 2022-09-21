Advertise
One dead in crash on Valencia Road

A deadly wreck took place near the intersection of Valencia Road and Oak Tree Drive.
A deadly wreck took place near the intersection of Valencia Road and Oak Tree Drive.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person has died after a collision involving three vehicles on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 20.

According to Tucson police, the wreck took place near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as the intersection will be closed for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

