One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson

(Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The PCSD could not say who suffered the critical injuries.

