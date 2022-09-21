One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The PCSD could not say who suffered the critical injuries.

