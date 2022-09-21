One pedestrian killed, one injured in crash near Broadway, Pantano in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One pedestrian was killed and another was injured in an accident on Tucson’s east side late Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the crash happened near Pantano Road and Broadway Boulevard.

A woman died after being transported to the hospital. A man was also hit, but TPD did not have an update on his status.

