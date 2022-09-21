Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was arrested as part of an investigation of a possible carjacking on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Police said minor injuries were involved, but no details about who was hurt were immediately available.

Police presence was heavy at the intersection of Harrison and Golf Links roads, causing a major disruption to traffic.

KOLD News 13 reached out to the Tucson Police Department for more information and this story will be updated when those details are provided.

