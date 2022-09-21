Advertise
Police: Arizona man had child sex doll, more than 150,000 child porn images and videos

Merlin Harrigan
Merlin Harrigan(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man is facing numerous charges after authorities reportedly found one of the most “significant collections” of child porn they’ve ever seen.

Merlin Harrigan, 37, was indicted Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Four days later, he was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department previously served a search warrant on his home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once they entered the home, investigators said they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll. They also seized guns, drugs, drug paraphernalia and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond and his next court hearing is slated for Sept. 23.

