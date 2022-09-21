Advertise
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson student was arrested for bringing a gun to a school on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of possession of a gun on school grounds and a minor prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both are felonies.

The TPD said officers were called to the Rincon High campus around 11 a.m. The TPD said an anonymous tip was made to the Tucson Unified School District security team.

The TPD and district both said the student was quickly located and taken into custody.

“This is a great example of ‘if you see something, say something,’” the TPD said.

The TUSD said parents were sent the following message about the incident.

Today we were alerted to a weapon on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety quickly responded and located the item. The situation has been contained and there is no threat to the campus. All students and staff are safe, however TUSD School Safety and TPD will be on campus for the remainder of the day.

Thank you for your patience and understanding”

