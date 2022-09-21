Two injured in wreck near Broadway, Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and a woman have been hospitalized after a vehicle accident on Tucson’s east side on Tuesday night, Sept. 20.

Tucson police confirmed the wreck took place near Pantano Road and Broadway Boulevard.

The area will be restricted, although there had been no mention of road closures around 7:45 p.m.

The extent of the man and woman’s injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.