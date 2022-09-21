Woman succumbs to injuries from Sept. 18 car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died Monday, Sept. 19 from injuries she sustained in a crash the night before.

Tucson police said they were called around 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in response to a wreck on the 10300 block of East Danwood Way, near the intersection on Rita and Houghton roads.

Once the Tucson firefighters arrived, they found a black 2018 Polaris RZR with two men and one woman inside.

Medics took the woman to St. Joseph’s Hospital to get treatment for life threatening injuries. The men has serious injuries, were sent to Banner University Medical Center, and are expected to recover.

Detectives said the Polaris was headed west on Danwood Way when the driver lost control of the car and hit a mailbox, causing the vehicle to turn onto its side.

Failure to reduce or control speed and possible impaired driving are the main factors contributing to the collision, police said.

