DAY 7: State rests case in Christopher Clements murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Thursday, Sept. 22, with the state resting its case and the defense trying to get damning expert testimony thrown out.

The state called 20 witnesses to the stand.

Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

The current trial is for Maribel’s death, while Clements will face a jury for Isabel’s death next year.

The trial started two weeks ago with jury selections but kicked into high gear last week with opening statements and witness testimony. Links to our previous stories are below.

WEEK TWO: THURSDAY TESTIMONY

On Thursday, the day got started with one of the jurors getting sick and being formally excused.

The judge said it will not be an issue as four alternate jurors were seated at the start of the trial.

The first witness to testify Thursday was Adriana Nunez, a Tucson mother whose daughter was photographed by Clements.

Nunez said she was living at a home near Palo Verde and Drexel roads in 2013.

Nunez said authorities told her Clements had a photo of her 5-year-old daughter on one of his electronic devices. She said she did not take the photos and does not remember any family members taking the shot.

Nunez teared up during her testimony and said she didn’t ”have the slightest idea why (Clements) had the photo.”

The next to testify was Corina Rivera, who said she dated Clements for a bit in 2012.

Rivera was shown a photo of herself that was found on Clements’ device. She said she doesn’t remember ever seeing the photo before.

She said she had an intimate relationship with Clements, but that it didn’t last long.

The third state witness Thursday was Vanessa Gregory, who appeared in a photo found on Clements’ device.

Gregory said she was 10 years old in 2013 when living with her family at an apartment complex on Bellevue.

In court, Gregory was shown a photo of herself with another little girl from the apartment complex.

She said she has no idea who took the photos and that her mother “would not have me on social media looking like that.”

Gregory said she had never seen Clements before being shown a headshot by detectives.

After Gregory’s testimony, the state rested its case at 11:45 a.m. The jury was dismissed for the day and the defense is expected to call its first witness Friday morning.

While the jury is gone, the judge and attorneys are expected to meet after lunch.

Clements’ team is trying to get some expert testimony thrown out.

Sy Ray, the director of LexisNexis, testified on Friday, Sept. 16, about his knowledge on the value of cellular records in criminal investigations.

Ray said that data put Clements in the area where Maribel’s body was found hours after she went missing.

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

In September 2022, he went on trial for the death of Maribel.

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALEZ TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzalez leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzalez was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzalez.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

