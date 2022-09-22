Final suspect in murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry sentenced
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The seventh and final suspect in the 2010 murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry has been sentenced.
The Department of Justice said Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga was handed a 50-year prison sentence in federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“Today is for Brian Terry, and his loved ones and colleagues who waited 11 years to see justice come to all who were involved in his tragic murder,” said U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman of the Southern District of California. “We hope it fulfills the promise to everyone who protects us. We’ll relentlessly pursue justice against those who do them harm for as long as it takes.”
Favela-Astorga pleaded guilty to Terry’s murder in April 2022.
Favela-Astorga and four other men were armed while looking for marijuana smugglers to rob on the U.S. side of the border. At the same time, Terry and other members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit were on extended deployment in the desert to apprehend such robbery crews.
Around midnight, the agents tried to arrest the crew near Nogales.
According to the Department of Justice, someone in Favela-Astorga’s group shot at the agents and Terry was killed. The bandits were armed with assault rifles. At least one of the firearms was tied to the infamous “Operation Fast and Furious,” where federal agencies let the firearms into the hands of criminals in the hope of tracking down Mexican drug cartel leaders.
The six other people involved in Terry’s death are.
- Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes. He was convicted of murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
- Manuel Osorio-Arellanes. He was injured in the shootout and arrested quickly. He was convicted of murder in 2014 and sentenced to only 30 years in prison because he helped identify other members of the gang.
- Ivan Soto-Barraza. He was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison.
- Jesus Lionel Sanchez-Meza. He was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison.
- Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez, who was not part of the shooting, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 27 years in prison. He admitted to recruiting the team in Mexico.
- Rito Osorio-Arellanes got 96 months on a conspiracy charge. He was arrested on immigration charges two days before the shooting but was connected to the crew.
