FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms to kick off Fall!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A chance for rain lingers for southern Arizona again today. Showers and storms won’t be as widespread as Wednesday. Temperatures drop back near-normal before warming up again this weekend into early next workweek.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.