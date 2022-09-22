Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms to kick off Fall!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, September 22nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A chance for rain lingers for southern Arizona again today. Showers and storms won’t be as widespread as Wednesday. Temperatures drop back near-normal before warming up again this weekend into early next workweek.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

