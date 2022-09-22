FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms to kick off Fall!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A chance for rain lingers for southern Arizona again today. Showers and storms won’t be as widespread as Wednesday. Temperatures drop back near-normal before warming up again this weekend into early next workweek.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
