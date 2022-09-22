Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

Tesla says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting Sept. 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of Sept. 16, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic
Driver dies following medical issue, causes three-vehicle crash at Valencia and Oak Tree

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Nancy Horton is shown with family members. The woman's family found her place ransacked and her...
80-year-old woman killed during home invasion; 2 people arrested