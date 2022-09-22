Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21.

Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants.

Tucson police have been called to assist in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

