Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers

There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3...
There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and 2-2-2 on Sept. 6.

Lottery officials said there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Lottery officials said that stretch of drawings was “unprecedented,” with the triple number combinations being some of the most chosen by players.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Pick 3 winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
The Department of Justice said Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga was handed a 50-year prison...
Final suspect in murder of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry sentenced
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
Fiona aims for Bermuda. (PUERTO RICO NATIONAL POLICE/@CAPTCARLOSBENITEZ&#X2F/INSTAGRAM/GOVERNOR...
Puerto Rico deals with Hurricane Fiona aftermath as Bermuda prepares