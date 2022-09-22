Tucson International Airport to raise parking rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parking rates at the Tucson International Airport are set to increase on later this year.

To meet rising operating costs and continue making improvements to the airport, officials recently announced, rates will increase by up to two dollars on Nov. 1.

The new rates are said to be in response to a 20% increase in operating expenses since 2017.

Both hourly and daily rate changes will be limited to no more than a two-dollar increase per day to all Tuscon Airport Authority parking lots, including the daily and hourly lots in front of the terminal, the adjacent garage and the economy lots, which are serviced by shuttles that run to and from the terminal.

Rates at the garage, daily and hourly lots will increase by two dollars per day. The economy covered lot’s rates will increase by $1.50 per day and the economy lot will increase by 50 cents per day.

Hourly rates are also changing from two dollars per hour to three dollars.

Airport officials say the parking rates will remain comparable with off-site options surrounding the airport and are favorable to other airports in the region.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.