Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied another man with a gun that was used in a mass shooting that killed four people in August.

Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, has been charged with making a false statement to law enforcement.

Tucson police were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 2493 East Lind Road, where they found four people dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath had served Gavin Lee Stansell, 24, when Stansell shot the two, then neighbor Elijah Miranda, before turning the gun on himself.

The body of 28-year-old Fox-Heath was found in the courtyard of the apartment complex. The bodies of Stansell and 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay were found inside his apartment. 25-year-old Miranda was found dead inside his own apartment nearby.

The day of the shooting, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms launched an investigation, looking to find out how the shooter had gotten the gun.

Detectives say they determined the gun’s lower receiver was bought in November 2021 at a Federal Firearms Licensee in Tucson, where Quintana allegedly filled out a form stating that he was not purchasing the lower receiver on behalf of anyone else.

During an interview with federal agents on Aug. 26, Quintana reportedly lied about the purchase of the lower receiver.

ATF is investigating the case with help from the Tucson Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is prosecuting.

If convicted of making a false statement to law enforcement, Quintana could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison, ordered to pay up to $250,000 or both.

