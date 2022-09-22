UPDATE: Police say “dark colored” vehicle may be involved in fatal hit-and-run
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are one step closer to identifying the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson late Sunday, Sept. 11.
According to the Tucson police, the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored truck or SUV.
Officers said 35-year-old Nicholas Miller was struck by an eastbound vehicle at 8:21 p.m. in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street, near South Craycroft Road.
The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
The TPD said Miller was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
There was no description of the suspect vehicle and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
