UPDATE: Police say “dark colored” vehicle may be involved in fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are one step closer to identifying the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson late Sunday, Sept. 11.

According to the Tucson police, the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored truck or SUV.

Officers said 35-year-old Nicholas Miller was struck by an eastbound vehicle at 8:21 p.m. in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street, near South Craycroft Road.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The TPD said Miller was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

There was no description of the suspect vehicle and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

