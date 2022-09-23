Advertise
2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history

Two men, Jose Molina, 21, (L) and Francisco Delgado, 26,, (R) are facing multiple felonies...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges.

According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.

During the search, Phoenix police found more than one million fentanyl pills. Phoenix police say it is the single largest fentanyl seizure in the department’s history.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County jail. Arizona’s Family is working on obtaining court documents connected to the bust.

