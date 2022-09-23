Arizona State Fair opens with new rides, food options

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona State Fair officially opened at 11 a.m. on Friday, featuring rides, entertainment, a carnival midway, and of course, food.

Arizona’s Family reporter Ian Schwartz stopped by the fairgrounds on Friday morning to check out what’s new. There’s no shortage of food options, with plenty of creative options to choose from. That includes the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, deep-fried cheesecakes, Captain Crunch Funnel Cake, and let’s not forget the Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Check out the video below for more.

Then there are the rides, like the La Grande Wheel, along with games on the carnival midway. Other entertainment options include the Omnium Circus, the Livestock Barn and tribute bands like Queen Nation. There are also monster truck shows.

Monster truck shows begin on the fair's opening day, with the first event set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23!

The Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 30 and will be open each week from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased on the fair’s website, app, or at the gate. The fair is located at 1826 W. McDowell Rd. Find more information here.

