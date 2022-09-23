At-home COVID test kits available at Pima County libraries
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at several Pima County Public Library locations.
The kits can be picked up at any of the library branches listed below. Click on each library to confirm hours of operation.
The test kits will be available at only these locations while supplies last.
- Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705
- Frank De La Cruz-El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Rd. #12, Tucson, AZ 85714
- Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701
- Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. Cañada Dr., Green Valley, AZ 85614
- Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr., Oro Valley, AZ 85737
- Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St., Tucson, AZ 85713
- Richard Elias-Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd., Tucson, AZ 85713
- Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713
- Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701
- Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ 85706
- W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747
- Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr., Tucson, AZ 85743
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.