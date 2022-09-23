Advertise
At-home COVID test kits available at Pima County libraries

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at several Pima County Public Library locations.

Pima County COVID-19 information and resources

The kits can be picked up at any of the library branches listed below. Click on each library to confirm hours of operation.

The test kits will be available at only these locations while supplies last.

