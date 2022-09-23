Advertise
Bicycle Ranch Tucson Kino Criterium offers fun for cyclists of all ages

Bicycle Ranch Tucson Kino Criterium on Sunday, Sept. 25, benefits El Grupo Youth Cycling.
Bicycle Ranch Tucson Kino Criterium on Sunday, Sept. 25, benefits El Grupo Youth Cycling.(Source: SnapwireSnaps via pixabay.com)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are getting ready for Bicycle Ranch Tucson’s Kino Criterium on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The race is taking place at the Kino Sports Center and organizers say cyclists of all ages are welcome.

There are different categories and time slots for riders depending on age and experience level. Prizes will be given to winners and riders with the fastest circuits.

All of the money for the event goes to El Grupo Youth Cycling. Their goal is to spark an interest in cycling for young riders and support that passion throughout the rest of their lives.

The race gets started at 8 a.m. and the last group starts at 3:10 p.m. You can register for the race online.

