Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

CCSO: Sierra Vista woman dumped dog, puppies at rural campground

A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after admitting to dumping a dog and her puppies...
A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after admitting to dumping a dog and her puppies at a rural campground.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after admitting to dumping a dog and her puppies at a rural campground.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Coral Dominguez was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20, on eight counts of animal cruelty. Four of the charges are felonies.

The CCSO said it started Saturday, Sept. 17, when deputies were notified about several dogs running loose at Carr Canyon.

The caller found three puppies, who were around 12 weeks old, but was not able to catch the mother.

The caller told animal control about a social media post by Dominguez where she said she was trying to give away the puppies.

The CCSO said Dominguez did comment on her post and admitted she had already dumped the dogs.

The same caller was able to capture the mother and on Sept. 19, turned over all four to animal control.

“Our deepest appreciation goes to the family who went the extra mile to keep these animals safe,” the CCSO said in a release.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes, Ducks to play NHL preseason game in Tucson
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Micah Angelo Morgan is facing several charges in connection with a carjacking in Tucson on...
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
Carjacking
WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect