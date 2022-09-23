CCSO: Sierra Vista woman dumped dog, puppies at rural campground

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after admitting to dumping a dog and her puppies at a rural campground.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Coral Dominguez was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20, on eight counts of animal cruelty. Four of the charges are felonies.

The CCSO said it started Saturday, Sept. 17, when deputies were notified about several dogs running loose at Carr Canyon .

The caller found three puppies, who were around 12 weeks old, but was not able to catch the mother.

The caller told animal control about a social media post by Dominguez where she said she was trying to give away the puppies.

The CCSO said Dominguez did comment on her post and admitted she had already dumped the dogs.

The same caller was able to capture the mother and on Sept. 19, turned over all four to animal control.

“Our deepest appreciation goes to the family who went the extra mile to keep these animals safe,” the CCSO said in a release.

