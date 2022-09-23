Coronado National Forest to conduct prescribed burns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting in October, the Coronado National Forest will conduct pile and broadcast burns across the forest.

The burns will likely take place in early spring.

Pile burns are a follow-up treatment to small three thinning process. Tree thinning and pile burns help the forest in the following ways:

Reducing forest growth and post-harvest splash

Providing forage opportunities for game

Recycling nutrients back into the soil

Promoting the growth of fire-developed and native vegetations

Broadcast burns are the final step in large landscape treatment. They reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that can threaten people or property.

