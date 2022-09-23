Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Coronado National Forest to conduct prescribed burns

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting in October, the Coronado National Forest will conduct pile and broadcast burns across the forest.

The burns will likely take place in early spring.

Pile burns are a follow-up treatment to small three thinning process. Tree thinning and pile burns help the forest in the following ways:

  • Reducing forest growth and post-harvest splash
  • Providing forage opportunities for game
  • Recycling nutrients back into the soil
  • Promoting the growth of fire-developed and native vegetations

Broadcast burns are the final step in large landscape treatment. They reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that can threaten people or property.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

Mug shot of Fabian Durazo when he was booked into jail in 2019.
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
A pregnant woman at the doctor's office.
Pima County superior court judge reinstates Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Jeremy S. Cox, of Sierra Vista, was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police: Sierra Vista man caught with child pornography