Coyotes, Ducks to play NHL preseason game in Tucson

Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes(MGN Online)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks will face off in a preseason game at Tucson Arena Sunday, Sept. 25.

It has been five years since the home of the Coyotes AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners has hosted an NHL preseason game, also featuring the Coyotes and Ducks Sept. 25, 2017.

Sunday’s game is the only preseason game the Coyotes will play in Arizona this year. The puck drops at 2 p.m.

In 2021-2022, 16 players appeared on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners rosters. Eight Roadrunners made their NHL debuts with the Coyotes in 2021-2022. 46 players since 2016 have played for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes.

The Roadrunners have been owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes as their AHL affiliate since 2016.

