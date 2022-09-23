DAY 8: Defense to call first witness in Christopher Clements murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 23 with the defense calling its first witness.

Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

The current trial is for Maribel’s death, while Clements will face a jury for Isabel’s death next year.

The trial started two weeks ago with jury selections but kicked into high gear last week with opening statements and witness testimony. Links to our previous stories are below.

WEEK TWO: FRIDAY TESTIMONY

The trial was set to continue Friday with the defense calling its first witness.

Dr. Rebecca M. Hsu was expected to be the only person to testify on Friday.

The trial will likely break after Hsu’s testimony and resume Tuesday when the defense will call at least two more witnesses -- DNA analyst Mike Spence and cell phone/mapping expert Karl Epps.

All three are expected to try to counter the damming testimony from the state’s experts.

The experts have said DNA testing and cell phone mapping put Clements at the spot where Maribel’s body was found.

Also, there were several questionable searches found on his electronic devices along with photos of very young girls. At least some of those photos were allegedly taken by Clements at spots in the Tucson area.

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

In September 2022, he went on trial for the death of Maribel.

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALEZ TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzalez leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzalez was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzalez.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

