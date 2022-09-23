FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another shot of rain before we dry out!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A chance for rain lingers for southern Arizona again today. Temperatures drop back to near-normal before warming up again this weekend into early next workweek as things dry out.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% chance pf showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

