FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another shot of rain before we dry out!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, September 23rd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A chance for rain lingers for southern Arizona again today. Temperatures drop back to near-normal before warming up again this weekend into early next workweek as things dry out.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% chance pf showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

