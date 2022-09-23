Advertise
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight

From parental access to books to requiring students to pass a civics test, new laws affecting education go into effect on Saturday in Arizona.
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday.

Some are fairly minor, others more controversial. Here is a look at a few of them.

Social Studies Requirement - Starting with the class of 2026, high school students must pass the civics portion of the exam immigrants take to become U.S. citizens.

A Moment of Silence - Public and charter schools will be required to set aside 1-2 minutes at the beginning of the school day for students to have a moment of silence.

Library Books - A new law will give parents access to a school’s library collection and any updates on new material.

Political Philosophies - It requires the state Board of Education to include a comparative discussion on political ideologies in high school social studies. The law specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism as the types of political ideologies that conflict with America’s principles.

Athletic Teams - All Arizona public and charter schools must designate athletic teams based on the “biological sex” of students. Critics argue the law unfairly targets transgender students.

Sexually Explicit Material - Parental consent is required on any sexually explicit material before it’s presented to students.

In addition to the following laws, there will also be a 9/11 Education Day and a K-3 Reading program designed to improve reading proficiency.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

