New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two dozen laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, 90 days after the legislature ended its session.

The one with the most attention appears to be SB 1164, which bans abortion after 15 weeks unless the mother’s life is at risk.

Here are some of the other laws which will be on the books come Saturday:

HB 2453 prohibits cities, towns and counties from requiring a face mask or covering, a Republican backed measure born out of the controversy over mask wearing during COVID

HB2498 also prohibits cities, towns and counties for requiring a COVID vaccination. Pima County’s requirement of a vaccine as a condition of employment expires on Saturday.

HB 2371 says health departments or school districts cannot require school children to get a COVID vaccination without parental consent, even though other vaccines may be required.

HB2107 prohibits any mayor or board of supervisors from closing down a business during an emergency. This is born out of Pima County’s and Tucson’s closing bars, restaurants and health clubs to prevent the spread of COVID after declaring a health emergency.

HB2492 requires a person registering to vote to prove citizenship, proof they live here and must show where they were born. This pertains to federal elections only. If they can’t provide documentation, they will not be allowed to vote.

HB2243 says county recorder must disqualify voters if their right to vote is challenged. It is itself being challenged in court because bad actors could challenge a person’s right to vote.

SB1239 sets aside $400 million from the state’s general fund to widen interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler. The 22-mile stretch has always been a bottleneck on the drive between Tucson a phoenix.

SB1564 creates a pilot program for the university of Arizona to find ways to reduce water use from the Colorado River on farms especially those in central Arizona which have been hard hit by the drought.

HB2131 prohibits HOAs from banning artificial grass.

