Person fatally shot at Old Bisbee School
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after they were reportedly shot at 100 Clawson Avenue in Bisbee on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Bisbee police said they got a 911 call around 1 p.m. about the shooting.
Once they arrived, they found the shooting suspect outside and took them into custody.
The victim was found inside and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
