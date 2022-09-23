Advertise
Person fatally shot at Old Bisbee School

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after they were reportedly shot at 100 Clawson Avenue in Bisbee on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Bisbee police said they got a 911 call around 1 p.m. about the shooting.

Once they arrived, they found the shooting suspect outside and took them into custody.

The victim was found inside and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

