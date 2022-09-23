Pima County superior court judge to rule on abortion ban injunction

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Pima County judge will soon rule on whether to lift a 1973 court injunction against an abortion ban enacted in 1901.

On Aug. 19, Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments for and against lifting an injunction that held back an abortion ban enacted before Arizona obtained statehood. Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden argued that after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the injunction no longer applies, so the injunction should be lifted.

However, according to an Associated Press report, attorney for Planned Parenthood Sarah MacDougall appears to argue under the assumption that if the judge lifts the injunction, the reach of the 121-year-old law should be limited; This is so the law doesn’t conflict with other laws.“Those laws were intended to regulate and limit abortion within the power the legislature had. They were never intended ... to statutorily create the right to abortion,” Roysden said.

Planned Parenthood said that many laws restricting and regulating abortion would be meaningless if the court allowed the old law to be enforced without restrictions. However, just this year, the Legislature passed a law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey that criminalizes performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That goes into effect on Saturday, and Ducey contends that the new law he signed takes precedence over the pre-statehood law.

Roysden noted that the 15-week law specifically says it does not create a right to abortion or mean that the pre-statehood law is unenforceable.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.