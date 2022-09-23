Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police: Sierra Vista man caught with child pornography

Jeremy S. Cox, of Sierra Vista, was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Jeremy S. Cox, of Sierra Vista, was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man has been caught with child pornography, according to authorities.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Jeremy S. Cox, 44, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in August 2022 following a tip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The SVPD said a warrant was served at Cox’s home, in the 2200 block of Oakmont, on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
UPDATE: Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson
There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
"Rainbow fentanyl" may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that may attract...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

Latest News

New "Glowing Pumpkins" to open ahead of Halloween
Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare
Two men, Jose Molina, 21, (L) and Francisco Delgado, 26,, (R) are facing multiple felonies...
2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona