Police: Sierra Vista man caught with child pornography

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man has been caught with child pornography, according to authorities.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Jeremy S. Cox, 44, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in August 2022 following a tip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The SVPD said a warrant was served at Cox’s home, in the 2200 block of Oakmont, on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

