Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of fall comes the Halloween season. Yes, it’s that time of year where places like Slaughterhouse are thinking of new ways to scare their guests.

Slaughterhouse owner Bobby Sutton said that’s what they do best.

“We scare people. We’re really good at it,” Sutton said. “We were ranked No. 1 in the country last year we’re so good at it.”

But what if Slaughterhouse had a softer side?

Sutton is opening Glowing Pumpkins, a new Halloween attraction for those in the Old Pueblo who aren’t into the scare factor.

It’s a great outdoor activity for the whole family.

“...Always wanted to be able to bring something to all of Tucson,” Sutton said, “and not just the small group of people who like being scared.” There’s about 6,000 pumpkins in total out here.”

It’s somewhat of an art museum of pumpkins, with safari carvings to Marvel characters and even Disney princesses.

“The giraffe, I think, has 30 pumpkins that are all put together,” Sutton said.

“The detail on those things are amazing, you know, and I just stare and look at them. I hope people will do that. Take your time, look at the detail and how much went into it.”

Sutton says the entire family will enjoy the display.

“We just want to see Tucson out here, you know. We got something for the whole family - all ages. They’re really going to enjoy it.”

Glowing Pumpkins, at the Tucson Mall (4500 N. Oracle Road), will be open every night through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

