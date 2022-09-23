Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in the investigation, troopers say it looks like the semi is the only vehicle involved.

ADOT shut down the westbound frontage road in order for the semi to be recovered by a tow truck.

