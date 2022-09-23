UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired.

Two people were detained, authorities said.

According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.