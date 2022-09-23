WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured while stopping a carjacking suspect who has a long, violent criminal history.

The officer, who has not been identified, intentionally drove into the path of the stolen vehicle to stop a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Tucson Police Department said it started early in the morning with a carjacking near Stone Avenue and Prince Road.

The TPD said Micah Angelo Morgan, 27, stole a black Subaru Impreza and injured the female driver. The vehicle was reported stolen and the alleged victim was able to describe Morgan.

Other residents began calling 911 to report that Morgan was driving erratically.

Officers located Morgan near East 29th Street and South Kolb Road and police say he began running red lights and swerving at patrol vehicles. Morgan eventually hit a TPD vehicle, but the officer was not injured.

Officers used spike strips to attempt to siable the vehicle but Morgan continued to drive and went the wrong way on Golf Links Road near Harrison Road.

That is when the officer put his vehicle in Morgan’s path to end the dangerous situation.

Morgan hit the officer’s vehicle, losing control of the Subaru before hitting a power pole. The officer was injured but he was able to take Morgan into custody.

“The Tucson Police Department is grateful for the overwhelming support from the Tucson community, those who were largely impacted by the morning’s incident, and the numerous 911 phone calls that were made which helped in locating the suspect,” the TPD said in a news release.

Morgan and the officer were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The officer was treated and released later in the day. Morgan was released the next day and charged with auto theft, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, flight from an officer and drug violations. He is being held without bail.

Morgan has a long criminal history in Pima County.

In 2015, he was accused of killing a man at an apartment complex near 29th Street and Alvernon Way. Morgan was eventually released for a lack of evidence.

In 2016, Morgan was convicted of weapons misconduct and sentenced to a year in prison.

In 2017, he was convicted of weapons misconduct and trafficking in stolen property. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison and released in March 2020.

Just last week, he was arraigned on a disorderly conduct-fighting charge.

